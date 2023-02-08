Caldwell-Pope had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 146-112 victory over the Timberwolves.

The likes of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter grabbed all the headlines following Tuesday's dominant win over the Timberwolves, but Caldwell-Pope still posted a decent stat line while scoring in double digits for the third time over his last four games. He's averaging 11.0 points while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range since the start of January.