Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is questionable to play Monday against Milwaukee.
Caldwell-Pope is at risk of missing his third consecutive game due to right hamstring tightness. Denver hasn't played since Friday's loss to Sacramento, but Caldwell-Pope's status still appears murky.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out again Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Expects to be fine•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Severity of injury unclear•