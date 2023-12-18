Watch Now:

Caldwell-Pope (concussion) is questionable for Monday's game against the Mavericks.

Caldwell-Pope has missed the last two games due to a concussion, but it's encouraging that he's questionable for Monday's matchup rather than being immediately ruled out. If he's sidelined once again, Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun and Julian Strawther could continue to see increased run for the Nuggets.

