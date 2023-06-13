Caldwell-Pope is questionable to return to Game 5 against the Heat on Monday due to a right wrist sprain, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
Caldwell-Pope exited Monday's game with 2:13 remaining in the third quarter. Bruce Brown and Christian Braun will likely receive increased minutes if he is unable to return.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Returns Monday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting continues•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 21 to eliminate Suns•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Barely noticeable in loss•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nearly perfect from field•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Plays role to perfection•