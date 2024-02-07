Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Caldwell-Pope exited Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers due to a right hamstring injury and said after the game that he expects to be fine to play Thursday. However, he'll still carry a questionable designation ahead of the matchup against the Lakers. If he's forced to sit out, Christian Braun and Justin Holiday would be candidates to handle additional minutes.