Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope sat out Friday's blowout win over the Jazz. Christian Braun saw 32 minutes, Bruce Brown saw 30 minutes and Bones Hyland saw 24 minutes in that matchup. That trio will presumably see bigger roles again Sunday if KCP is shelved.
