Caldwell-Pope is listed as questionable to face the Warriors on Sunday due to a right finger sprain.

The veteran sharpshooter has been dealing with a finger injury over the last few days, and while he was able to play through it against the Trail Blazers on Friday, he remains questionable to face Golden State. Considering he finished with nine points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 33 minutes against Portland, the tag seems like a precautionary move, meaning Caldwell-Pope could play -- and handle his regular workload -- against the Warriors.