Caldwell-Pope is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Bucks due to right hamstring tightness, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Caldwell-Pope carried a questionable designation leading up to Monday's tipoff due to a right hamstring issue, so it appears he may have aggravated the injury. Christian Braun and Justin Holiday would be in line for more minutes if Caldwell-Pope is unable to return.