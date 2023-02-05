Caldwell-Pope has been listed as questionable to return Saturday against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.

Caldwell-Pope suffered the injury in the second quarter and was not seen on the bench by the time the third quarter started, with Christian Braun starting over him. It seems the situation is not ideal for the veteran guard, and it wouldn't be shocking if he ends up being ruled out for the remainder of the contest.