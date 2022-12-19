Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Tuesday's contest against Memphis with a left lower leg contusion.
Caldwell-Pope is at risk of missing his second game of the season after popping up as questionable for Tuesday. If the veteran guard is unable to suit up, Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown and Christian Braun all emerge as candidates to receive more usage against Memphis.
