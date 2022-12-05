Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks due to a right wrist sprain.

This is the first time Caldwell-Pope has been on the injury report due to the sprain, with Jeff Green (knee) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) joining him as questionable. With Michael Porter (heel) still out, Bruce Brown, Bones Hyland and Davon Reed would be in line for extended run if Caldwell-pope were to miss