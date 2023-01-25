Caldwell-Pope is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a right wrist sprain.

Caldwell-Pope has been held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his last five appearances, averaging 9.2 points, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists in 32.2 minutes per game during that time. If he's unable to suit up against Milwaukee, Christian Braun and Bones Hyland (finger) are candidates to see increased run.