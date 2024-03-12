Caldwell-Pope totaled three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 125-119 victory over the Raptors.

Caldwell-Pope wasn't able to get his shot to fall, but he had plenty of success as a playmaker, as this was his 26th career game with at least six assists. Despite the dud on the scoring front, Caldwell-Pope is still hitting 51.9 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc through four March games.