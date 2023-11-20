Caldwell-Pope posted nine points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Caldwell-Pope rarely posts fantasy lines that will blow you away, but he consistently provides ample amounts of three-pointers and steals. Through 13 games this season, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers.