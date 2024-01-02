Caldwell-Pope closed Monday's 111-93 victory over Charlotte with five points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes.

Caldwell-Pope has failed to reach double-digit scoring in four of his last six games, while Monday marked his sixth game of the year without a made three. His overall volume has declined slightly from last season, dipping from 8.3 to 7.8 shots per game, but his 41.5 percent three-point shooting still ranks 27th league-wide among all players with at least 100 attempts from deep.