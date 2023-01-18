Caldwell-Pope finished with nine points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, three steals, one rebound and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

Caldwell-Pope has notched multiple steals in four straight games and has blocked one shot in three straight contests. While the defensive production is a welcome sight, Caldwell-Pope's scoring output is almost always tied to him knocking down three-point shots. He came up empty from downtown Tuesday, making it unsurprising that he finished with a single-digit scoring total for the first time in six games.