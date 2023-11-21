Caldwell-Pope notched 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Monday's 107-103 victory over the Pistons.

Caldwell-Pope put together one of his best performances of the 2023-24 season, finishing second on the team in scoring while tallying a team-best steals mark against Detroit. Caldwell-Pope tied a season-high in scoring, a mark he last posted in the season-opener Oct. 24, and has recorded two or more steals in five appearances this year.