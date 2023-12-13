Caldwell-Pope (head) has returned to Tuesday's game versus the Bulls, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.
Caldwell-Pope was deemed questionable to return Tuesday with a head contusion but has already checked back in against Chicago. The veteran guard is shooting 40.4 percent from three this season and is one of Denver's top perimeter defenders.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Now ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Iffy to return against Chicago•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores empty 14 points•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 16 points in easy win•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Will play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Probable against Spurs•