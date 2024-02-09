Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) will not play in Thursday's game against the Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope left Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers early and will now miss at least one game. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Kings. In his absence, the Nuggets could turn to Christian Braun, Peyton Watson and Justin Holiday.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Expects to be fine•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Severity of injury unclear•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Heads to locker room•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Officially cleared to play•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Should go vs. Blazers•