Caldwell-Pope (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Caldwell-Pope was listed as questionable ahead of Friday's matchup, but coach Michael Malone said before the game that the 29-year-old was unlikely to play. Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown will start in the Nuggets' backcourt.
