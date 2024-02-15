Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Caldwell-Pope was deemed doubtful by Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and will, as expected, miss Wednesday's contest. With the Nuggets also down Jamal Murray (tibias), expect Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson, Justin Holiday and Collin Gillespie to handle the brunt of the backcourt work. Caldwell-Pope will have a full week to rest before the Nuggets play Washington on Feb. 22.