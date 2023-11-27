Caldwell-Pope racked up 16 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-120 victory over the Spurs.

Caldwell-Pope has been struggling a bit with his shot, particularly from long range, but he's finding ways to make things happen and has scored in double digits in four consecutive games, even reaching the 20-point plateau twice in that span. The veteran shooter might experience an uptick in usage rate and scoring figures as long as Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Aaron Gordon (heel) remain sidelined, which might translate into more touches for him.