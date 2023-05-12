Caldwell-Pope notched 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 125-100 win over Phoenix in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The veteran sharpshooter has been inconsistent as a scoring threat in the playoffs so far, but he stepped up when the Nuggets needed him the most in a Game 6 win to eliminate the Suns. Caldwell-Pope has scored in double digits in five of his last seven playoff contests, but this 21-point performance was his best scoring outing of the current postseason run. Through 11 playoff appearances, he's averaging 10.5 points while shooting 39.1 percent from deep.