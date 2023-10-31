Caldwell-Pope racked up eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 110-102 win over the Jazz.

Caldwell-Pope will rarely fill up the box score, but he's known for quietly providing a steady supply of defensive stats and three-pointers for Denver. Through four games, Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals, 1.0 block and 1.8 three-pointers.