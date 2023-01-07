Caldwell-Pope provided 14 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 121-108 win over Cleveland.
Caldwell-Pope scored in double-digits for just the third time in his past six games, adding very little in terms of tangible production. While technically a viable commodity in 12-team leagues, Caldwell-Pope is not someone who needs to be rostered. He sits just inside the top 110 for the season, although the majority of his value hinges on low turnovers and decent percentages.
