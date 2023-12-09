Caldwell-Pope contributed 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one block over 25 minutes during Friday's 114-106 loss to the Rockets.
Caldwell-Pope scored 14 points in the loss but added very little else. It's been another serviceable season for the veteran, moving on and off waiver wires daily. His role typically affords him enough opportunity to put up 12-team numbers. Unfortunately, he is such a low-volume producer that he is much better suited for roto formats than category leagues.
