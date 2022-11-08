Caldwell-Pope produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 115-109 win over San Antonio.

Caldwell-Pope cobbled together another serviceable performance Monday, continuing what has been an encouraging start to the season. He currently sits just outside the top 60 in standard leagues, despite scoring just 11.3 points per game. His value is primarily tied to his defensive production, sitting at 1.6 swipes per contest. While the upside is limited, he is doing enough to warrant a roster spot across all formats.