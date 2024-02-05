Coach Michael Malone said after Sunday's win over the Trail Blazers that he doesn't yet know the severity of Caldwell-Pope's hamstring injury, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.
Caldwell-Pope unsurprisingly didn't return to Sunday's matchup after heading to the locker room in the closing minutes, and it's also not very surprising that Malone didn't have a postgame update given how late the guard exited the contest. However, the Nuggets have several days off before facing the Lakers on Thursday. If Caldwell-Pope is forced to miss additional time, Christian Braun and Justin Holiday could see increased roles for the Nuggets.
