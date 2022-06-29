Caldwell-Pope was traded to the Nuggets on Wednesday, along with Ish Smith, in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In a deal that appears to be a clean, two-for-two trade, the Nuggets and Wizards will essentially swap starting wings and backup point guards. The trade also enables the Nuggets to narrowly dodge the luxury tax line, as Caldwell-Pope's contract is only partially guaranteed, while Smith's deal is fully non-guaranteed for 2022-23, per Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com. Assuming Denver opts to keep Caldwell-Pope around, he figures to slide into the starting two-guard spot vacated by Barton. Caldwell-Pope averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 threes per game in Washington last season.