Caldwell-Pope (finger) is officially probable for Sunday's game against Portland.
Caldwell-Pope suffered a dislocated right pinky finger during Friday night's contest, but it doesn't look as though the injury will force him to miss any additional time. He'll likely test the finger in warmups before the team makes a final decision on his availability.
