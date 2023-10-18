Caldwell-Pope won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against the Clippers due to rest.
Caldwell-Pope hasn't suffered any injury but will sit out Tuesday's contest. His next chance to suit up is Thursday's preseason rematch with the Clippers.
More News
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Dialed in against Suns•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Shines defensively•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Returns Monday•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Questionable for remainder of game•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Strong shooting continues•
-
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 21 to eliminate Suns•