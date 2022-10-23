Caldwell-Pope recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-117 win over the Thunder.

Caldwell-Pope can get hot from distance in any given game and Saturday was the prime example of that. The veteran shooting guard is expected to hold a secondary role in Denver's offensive scheme, but he's streaky enough as a shooter to potentially provide these scoring outbursts from time to time.