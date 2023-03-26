Caldwell-Pope racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 victory over the Bucks.

Caldwell-Pope scored in double figures for the first time across his past four games and tied his season high with eight rebounds. The veteran shooting guard hasn't missed a game since Feb. 5, averaging 9.9 points, 3.2 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 32.5 minutes over his past 20 appearances.