Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) will start against the Wizards on Thursday, Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports reports.

Head coach Michael Malone revealed that all the regular starters will be in the lineup against Washington, so both Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray (lower leg) will return to the starting unit. Caldwell-Pope is averaging 10.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, but he makes an impact with his elite floor-spacing as he's making 37.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.