Caldwell-Pope will start in Thursday's preseason game against the Clippers.
Caldwell-Pope and the rest of Denver's starters were all rested in Tuesday's exhibition. With this being the final preseason game, coach Michael Malone said he expects the first unit to get a good amount of run.
