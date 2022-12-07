Caldwell-Pope (wrist) is in the starting lineup Tuesday against Dallas.
Despite being tabbed questionable heading into the contest with a wrist injury, Caldwell-Pope will resume his normal starting duty. The guard has averaged 11.0 points and 2.9 rebounds across 22 previous starts.
