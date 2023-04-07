Caldwell-Pope (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Jazz.
Caldwell-Pope is in danger of missing his second straight game Saturday due to a non-COVID illness. With the one-seed in the Western Conference already locked up for Denver, it wouldn't be surprising for Caldwell-Pope to sit out either leg of the team's back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday.
