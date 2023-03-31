Head coach Mike Malone relayed after Thursday's game versus the Pelicans that Caldwell-Pope was feeling under the weather and nearly sat out, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports. Malone indicated he would meet with the medical staff to discuss whether or not Caldwell-Pope will travel for Friday's game versus the Suns.

Caldwell-Pope played a full 29 minutes in Thursday's contest but struggled overall, connecting on just one of his seven attempts from the field while missing all of his four three-point tries. The team's injury report Friday should supply a clearer picture of whether or not KCP is feeling well enough to give it a go in the second night of the back-to-back set.