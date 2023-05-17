Caldwell-Pope accumulated 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Caldwell-Pope continued to stroke the ball well in the victory, turning in a strong performance against his former team. He has been a huge positive for the Nuggets throughout the playoffs, providing them with the scoring punch he was able to deliver earlier in the regular season. Couple that with his ability to deliver stout defensive production and you have a recipe for success when it comes to winning playoff basketball.