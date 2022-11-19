Caldwell-Pope amassed 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Friday's 127-99 loss to the Mavericks.

Caldwell-Pope scored in double-digits for the eighth straight game, continuing what has been a quietly strong season for the veteran. With a starting role locked in, Caldwell-Pope has been a picture of consistency, putting up top-70 value thus far. Despite being an unexciting option, he needs to be rostered everywhere, at least until we see otherwise.