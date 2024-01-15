Caldwell-Pope (back/neck) is questionable to play Tuesday against Philadelphia.

Caldwell-Pope is dealing with a cervicothoracic strain on the right side of his neck, which is an injury he dealt with in late December upon returning from a concussion. He is joined by Nikola Jokic (hip), Aaron Gordon (heel), Michael Porter (knee) and Jamal Murray (leg) as questionable for Tuesday's game.