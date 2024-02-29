Caldwell-Pope had 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 win over the Kings.

Caldwell-Pope helped the Nuggets put away the game in the third quarter, scoring 11 of his 16 points in that period. Nine of those points came on a trio of triples over a two-and-a-half-minute span that pushed Denver's lead to 32. Caldwell-Pope's 16 overall points tied his highest mark in February, and he's now posted eight games this season with at least three steals.