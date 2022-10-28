Coach Michael Malone noted pregame that Caldwell-Pope is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports.
Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury in the Nuggets' most recent contest and was questionable leading up to Friday's affair. If he's unavailable Friday, expect Bruce Brown and Christian Braun to pick up the slack.
