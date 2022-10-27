Caldwell-Pope produced 13 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Lakers before exiting with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter and not returning due to a left ankle injury, Pat Graham of The Associated Press reports.

The 29-year-old wing was in the midst of a productive night before he limped off to the locker room after he appeared to tweak his ankle on a layup attempt. He was able to rejoin the Nuggets on the bench after being evaluated, but he didn't check back into the contest while Denver took a 15-point lead into the fourth quarter. For the time being, Caldwell-Pope can be viewed as questionable heading into Friday's game against the Jazz, and if he can't suit up, Bones Hyland and Christian Braun would be candidates to absorb some of the vacated minutes.