Caldwell-Pope (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Hawks, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. He'll finish the contest with four points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 12 minutes.

The right ankle sprain is a tough break for Caldwell-Pope, who was in the midst of a strong run of form with averages of 11.4 points (on 45.8 percent shooting from the field), 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.9 steals in 31.9 minutes per game in his prior 16 appearances dating back to the start of January. The extent of his ankle injury isn't known, but Caldwell-Pope may face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the second half of the Nuggets' back-to-back set Sunday in Minnesota.