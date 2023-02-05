Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

The veteran sharpshooter sprained his right ankle during Saturday's matchup against the Hawks and will likely be sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday. Caldwell-Pope is one of four Nuggets starters listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest, so it's currently unclear who Denver will have in its first five.