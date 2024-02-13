Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said that Caldwell-Pope (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

Caldwell-Pope returned from a two-game absence due to the right hamstring injury in Monday's 112-95 loss to the Bucks, but he played just nine minutes before missing the entire second half with an apparent aggravation of the injury. Given that Wednesday's game marks the Nuggets' final contest before the All-Star break, the team is likely incentivized to hold Caldwell-Pope out and afford him extra time to heal up from the injury. With Malone also labeling Jamal Murray (tibias) as doubtful, the Nuggets will likely have to replace both of their usual starters in the backcourt. Reggie Jackson, Christian Braun, Justin Holiday, Collin Gillespie and Julian Strawther are all candidates to see heightened workloads in the expected absences of Caldwell-Pope and Murray.