Caldwell-Pope (illness) will not play Friday against the Suns.
Caldwell-Pope will be joined by Nikola Jokic (calf), Jamal Murray (rest) and Michael Porter (rest) on the shelf for Friday's contest. With Denver so shorthanded, we could see a lot of Christian Braun on the wings. Reggie Jackson could find himself back in the rotation as well.
