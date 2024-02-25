Caldwell-Pope (finger) is available for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Caldwell-Pope haas been dealing with a right finger sprain over the last few days, but he will be able to play through it Sunday. The 11th-year veteran doesn't figure to see any limitations.
