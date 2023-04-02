Caldwell-Pope (illness) will be available for Sunday's game against Golden State.
The veteran guard was one of several Nuggets who sat out Friday's game against the Suns, but he'll be back in the mix Sunday as Denver continues to tune up for the postseason. Caldwell-Pope has scored in single digits in seven of his last nine games entering Sunday.
